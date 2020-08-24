How does travel affect you? In today's Academic Minute, part of Texas A&M University Center for Sports Management Research and Education Week, James Petrick explores cruise participants' experiences to find out. Petrick is a professor in the department of parks, recreation and tourism sciences at Texas A&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Will students show up at private colleges?
College COVID strategies don't adequately address typical student behavior
COVID-19 roundup: classes delayed and students sent home as administrators crack down on parties
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Alumni, Students Protest Pence as Commencement Speaker
SUNY board appoints Cuomo insider, prompting no-confidence vote from Faculty Senate
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Women's journal submission rates continue to fall