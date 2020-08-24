Academic Minute
The Effects of Travel

How does travel affect you? In today's Academic Minute, part of Texas A&M University Center for Sports Management Research and Education Week, James Petrick explores cruise participants' experiences to find out. Petrick is a professor in the department of parks, recreation and tourism sciences at Texas A&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.67 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Will students show up at private colleges?

College COVID strategies don't adequately address typical student behavior

COVID-19 roundup: classes delayed and students sent home as administrators crack down on parties

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Alumni, Students Protest Pence as Commencement Speaker

SUNY board appoints Cuomo insider, prompting no-confidence vote from Faculty Senate

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Women's journal submission rates continue to fall

UC Santa Cruz Evacuates Campus

Back to Top