Sports programs can have a lasting impact for girls in some communities. In today's Academic Minute, part of Texas A&M University Center for Sports Management Research and Education Week, Marlene A. Dixon explores one community that needs a change. Dixon is a professor and chair of graduate studies in sport management at Texas A&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Jerry Falwell's Liberty presidency is up in the air
Zoom went down on the first day of class
COVID-19 Roundup: Cases spike at several universities; students punished for not following rules
New federal data highlight differences in educational outcomes across many variables
Ed Dept. Issues Final Distance Learning Rule
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
How college leaders can give more than lip service to the need to dismantle systemic racism (opinion
Why was DeVos left out of speaking at Republican convention?