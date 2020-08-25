Academic Minute
Sports Programs for Girls in Underserved Communities

Sports programs can have a lasting impact for girls in some communities. In today's Academic Minute, part of Texas A&M University Center for Sports Management Research and Education Week, Marlene A. Dixon explores one community that needs a change. Dixon is a professor and chair of graduate studies in sport management at Texas A&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.67 MB)

