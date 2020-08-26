We are still learning a lot about traumatic brain injuries. In today's Academic Minute, part of Texas A&M University Center for Sports Management Research and Education Week, Traver Wright discusses a treatment option that is showing results for some. Wright is a research assistant professor in the department of health and kinesiology at A&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
