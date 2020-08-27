Academic Minute
LGBTQIA+ Medical Care

LGBTQIA+ patients still face challenges at their doctor’s office. In today's Academic Minute, part of Texas A&M University Center for Sports Management Research and Education Week, Alison Pittman explores why. Pittman is a clinical assistant professor in the college of nursing at A&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.67 MB)

