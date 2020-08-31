It’s impossible to social distance for people in settings like prisons and meat-processing plants. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, William Lopez determines people of color are more vastly affected by these facilities. Lopez is a clinical assistant professor in Michigan's school of public health. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
