Asian Americans have faced hate incidents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Melissa Borja builds a system to gather information and raise awareness. Borja is an assistant professor in the department of American culture at Michigan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
For-profits see a lot riding on the elections
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Summer enrollments declined sharply among Black undergraduates and at community colleges
COVID-19 roundup: pool parties, outbreaks in Iowa, new database
Brown emails show frustration with Title IX agreement
Author discusses new book on equity in science
Liberty Retains Forensic Firm to Investigate Falwell's Tenure
7 guidelines for effective teaching online