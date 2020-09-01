Academic Minute
Anti-Asian Hate Incidents and COVID-19

Asian Americans have faced hate incidents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Melissa Borja builds a system to gather information and raise awareness. Borja is an assistant professor in the department of American culture at Michigan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

