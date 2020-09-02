Isolation protocols during the pandemic can be challenging for low-wage workers in particular. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Alford Young Jr. examines the experiences of these workers. Young is Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Sociology, Afroamerican and African Studies at Michigan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Colleges furlough more employees
Hagerstown Community College turns off access for remote work
Injunction bars U of California from using SAT or ACT scores in admissions
Students may lose trust in colleges due to pandemic response
Lecturing disadvantages underrepresented minority and low-income students (opinion)
Drake University Starts 2-Year College
An Encouraging Report from Charlottesville | Confessions of a Community College Dean
COVID-19 Roundup: White House advice on sick students, more fall pivots
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education