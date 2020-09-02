Academic Minute
Isolation Protocols and Low-Income Black Workers

Isolation protocols during the pandemic can be challenging for low-wage workers in particular. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Alford Young Jr. examines the experiences of these workers. Young is Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Sociology, Afroamerican and African Studies at Michigan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.67 MB)

