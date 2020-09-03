This episode of the Pulse podcast is part of an audio and video podcast series in response to the impact of COVID-19. In this episode, The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of University of the Sciences, discusses "Equity & Inclusion in Online Course Design" with Carrie O'Donnell and Brett Christie of O'Donnell Learn. They talk about effective learning and universal design for learning, among other topics. A video of the interview can be viewed here. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.

