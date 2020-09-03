This episode of the Pulse podcast is part of an audio and video podcast series in response to the impact of COVID-19. In this episode, The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of University of the Sciences, discusses "Equity & Inclusion in Online Course Design" with Carrie O'Donnell and Brett Christie of O'Donnell Learn. They talk about effective learning and universal design for learning, among other topics. A video of the interview can be viewed here. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Iowa grad students and faculty stage 'sickout' to protest campus reopening plan
State politics influenced college reopening plans, data show
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
COVID-19 Roundup: High case counts at big universities; all-student quarantine; no fans at Iowa Stat
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Hagerstown Community College turns off access for remote work
Lecturing disadvantages underrepresented minority and low-income students (opinion)
Entitled or Entrusted? | Confessions of a Community College Dean
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges