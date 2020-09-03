Black communities are facing a stronger threat during the pandemic. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Riana Anderson explores some of the reasons why. Anderson is an assistant professor in the department of health behavior and health education at Michigan's School of Public Health. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
