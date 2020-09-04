Higher education institutional responses to COVID-19 may exacerbate education inequalities for Black students. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Tabbye Chavous explores how to avoid this. Chavous is director of the National Center for Institutional Diversity and professor of education and psychology at Michigan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
