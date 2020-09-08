Many factors can influence the choice of a higher-learning institution. In today's Academic Minute, Gwynedd Mercy University's Tiffany J. Cresswell-Yeager discusses how class fits into this decision. Cresswell-Yeager is an assistant professor of higher education leadership at Gwynedd Mercy. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
