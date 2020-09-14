Academic Minute
Student Reactions to Kent State and COVID-19

Higher education will look different after COVID-19. In today's Academic Minute, the University of North Georgia's Matthew Boedy looks to a past example of change to draw parallels to today. Boedy is an associate professor of English at North Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

