What can communal trauma suffered in Puerto Rico teach us about the response to COVID-19? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Puerto Rico's Ricia Anne Chansky listens to voices to find out. Chansky is a professor of literature at the university's campus at Mayaguez. A transcript of our podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Faculty members struggle with burnout
Health experts evaluate college reopenings
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Unpacking the University of Arizona’s deal with Ashford
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Huntington Cancels Mostly White Conference
Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges