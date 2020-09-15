Academic Minute
Community Responses After Disasters

What can communal trauma suffered in Puerto Rico teach us about the response to COVID-19? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Puerto Rico's Ricia Anne Chansky listens to voices to find out. Chansky is a professor of literature at the university's campus at Mayaguez. A transcript of our podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Faculty members struggle with burnout

Health experts evaluate college reopenings

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Unpacking the University of Arizona’s deal with Ashford

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Huntington Cancels Mostly White Conference

Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Creative ways students try to cheat on online exams

Back to Top