COVID-19 is an invitation to think more sociologically. In today's Academic Minute, St. Joseph's College's Katrina Hoop discusses teaching her students to think this way during this crisis. Hoop is an associate professor of sociology at St. Joseph’s. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
