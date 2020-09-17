Academic Minute
Spiritual Crusading

Supporting the Crusades didn’t just happen on the front lines. In today's Academic Minute, Eastern New Mexico University's Richard Allington explores how ordinary people helped in their own ways. Allington is an assistant professor of history at Eastern New Mexico. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

