Academic Minute
Veterans and Service Dogs

Pets can play a huge role in getting through a stressful situation. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Alaska Anchorage's Ashley O'Connor discusses why. O'Connor is an assistant professor of social work at Alaska-Anchorage. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

