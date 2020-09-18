Pets can play a huge role in getting through a stressful situation. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Alaska Anchorage's Ashley O'Connor discusses why. O'Connor is an assistant professor of social work at Alaska-Anchorage. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
