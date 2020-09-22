What is the American adrenaline narrative? In today's Academic Minute, Stockton University's Kristin J. Jacobson explains this term and how it relates to nature. Jacobson is a professor of American literature, American studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Stockton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
