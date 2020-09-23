The first desegregation battle in Atlanta was fought in an unusual place. In today's Academic Minute, Central Michigan University's Lane Demas explores where the fight took place. Demas is a professor of history at Central Michigan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
