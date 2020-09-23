Academic Minute
Golf and Racial Segregation in Atlanta

The first desegregation battle in Atlanta was fought in an unusual place. In today's Academic Minute, Central Michigan University's Lane Demas explores where the fight took place. Demas is a professor of history at Central Michigan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Scott Atlas, White House adviser on coronavirus, threatens to sue colleagues back at Stanford

In looking for federal guidance, colleges encountered a compromised CDC

Hundreds of thousands who registered for SAT unable to take it

Liberal Arts Majors Less Drawn to Authoritarianism

COVID-19 roundup: 'Circuit breakers' and other temporary shifts; study estimates college role in loc

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Audit blasts admissions at University of California

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Another Parent Pleads Guilty in Admissions Scandal

Back to Top