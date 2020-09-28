Teachers face an uncertain future in the face of COVID-19. In today's Academic Minute, Bridgewater State University's Jeanne Carey Ingle details some challenges and strategies educators have used to keep everyone’s heads above water. Carey is an associate professor in the department of elementary and early childhood education at Bridgewater State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
