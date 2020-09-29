Academic Minute
The COVID-19 Pause

Many plans have gone out the window during the COVID-19 pause. In today's Academic Minute, Thomas More University's Jodie N. Mader looks into one such area in academic institutions. Mader is an associate professor of history at Thomas More. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Washington and Lee offers full-throated defense of targeted professors

University of California admissions scandal worsens

Companies and instructors build technology to take remote instruction video tools to the next level

Colleges: Financial Toll of Coronavirus Worse Than Anticipated

Study offers new framework for evaluating the degree to which various institutions offer a liberal a

FIRE report: students are censoring their opinions

An author apologizes for an Inside Higher Ed article he recently wrote (opinion)

Notre Dame President Under Fire for Not Wearing a Mask at White House

In Which The Girl Takes the SAT | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top