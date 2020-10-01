Academic Minute
Recognizing a Latina Activist and Intellectual

A major figure in Latina history has gone unnoticed. In today's Academic Minute, Eastern New Mexico University's Cynthia Orozco examines an important life few have heard of. Orozco is a professor of history and humanities at Eastern New Mexico Ruidoso. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Many college presidents are leaving but say the pandemic isn't driving them out

An author apologizes for an Inside Higher Ed article he recently wrote (opinion)

Helping diverse learners navigate group work (essay)

Common App to stop asking students about their high school disciplinary history

Carnegie Mellon reviews its teaching, research and practices in light of sustainable development goa

Even amid pandemic, excitement on campuses for Biden signals problems for Trump

College Associations Urge DeVos to Drop Princeton Probe

University of California admissions scandal worsens

Teletherapy platforms extend reach of college counseling centers

Back to Top