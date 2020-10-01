A major figure in Latina history has gone unnoticed. In today's Academic Minute, Eastern New Mexico University's Cynthia Orozco examines an important life few have heard of. Orozco is a professor of history and humanities at Eastern New Mexico Ruidoso. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
