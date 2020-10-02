How does a country on the wrong side of a war go on to quickly become a tourist destination? In today's Academic Minute, Agnes Scott College's Gundolf Graml discusses one instance from World War II. Graml is a professor of German studies at Agnes Scott. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Trump's claim about saving HBCUs was false, but his administration has largely backed sector
Creative ways students try to cheat on online exams
Why Can't My New Employees Write? | Just Visiting
An author apologizes for an Inside Higher Ed article he recently wrote (opinion)
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
5 Reasons to Stop Doing Timed Online Exams During COVID-19 | Learning Innovation