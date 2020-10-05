We’re celebrating a decade of the Academic Minute this week and next with one segment from each year. In this segment from 2010, Smith College's Patricia DiBartolo informed us about the good and bad aspects of perfectionism. DiBartolo is a professor of psychology and associate dean of the faculty/dean for academic development at Smith. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Reverend John Jenkins, U of Notre Dame president, has COVID-19
University of Michigan Press releases first rap album from an academic publisher
Stanford diversifies its business school
Community colleges that decided early to go online this fall don't regret it
University Seeks State AG's Advice on Professor's Facebook Post
New CDC guidance gives colleges more information on COVID-19 testing, but public health experts stil
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education