Academic Minute
Perfectionism

We’re celebrating a decade of the Academic Minute this week and next with one segment from each year. In this segment from 2010, Smith College's Patricia DiBartolo informed us about the good and bad aspects of perfectionism. DiBartolo is a professor of psychology and associate dean of the faculty/dean for academic development at Smith. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Reverend John Jenkins, U of Notre Dame president, has COVID-19

University of Michigan Press releases first rap album from an academic publisher

Stanford diversifies its business school

Community colleges that decided early to go online this fall don't regret it

Liaison acquires TargetX

University Seeks State AG's Advice on Professor's Facebook Post

New CDC guidance gives colleges more information on COVID-19 testing, but public health experts stil

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

1,500 Rhodes Alumni Sign Letter Against Amy Coney Barrett

Back to Top