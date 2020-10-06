We’re celebrating a decade of the Academic Minute this week and next with one segment from each year. In this segment from 2011, Kyle Meng, then a doctoral candidate at Columbia University, told us why El Niño was responsible for civil wars around the globe. Meng is now an associate professor at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management and the department of economics at the University of California, Santa Barbara. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
