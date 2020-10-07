We’re celebrating a decade of the Academic Minute this week and next with one segment from each year. In this segment from 2012, Sora Kim, then a postdoctoral researcher in the department of geology and geophysics at the University of Wyoming, shed light on the diet of great white sharks. Kim is now an assistant professor in life and environmental sciences at the University of California, Merced. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
