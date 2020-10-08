We’re celebrating a decade of the Academic Minute this week and next with one segment from each year. In this segment from 2013, Supriya Kumar, then a postdoctoral associate in the department of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh, detailed why an extra “flu day” or two before coming back to work could be key in containing the spread of the disease. Kumar is now a program officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.