We’re celebrating a decade of the Academic Minute this week and next with one segment from each year. In this segment from 2013, Supriya Kumar, then a postdoctoral associate in the department of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh, detailed why an extra “flu day” or two before coming back to work could be key in containing the spread of the disease. Kumar is now a program officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order
Many colleges publish COVID dashboards, but there's no uniform standard for public reporting
Student Told Not to Breastfeed During Class Time
3 Large Gifts for Higher Education in New England
Duquesne Dismisses Professor Who Used Racial Slur in Class
Louise Glück Wins Nobel in Literature
Princeton settles with federal government in gender-based faculty pay gap case
Stirring Pots | Confessions of a Community College Dean
The exceptional challenges of being a deaf professor during a time of face masks (opinion)