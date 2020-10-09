We’re celebrating a decade of the Academic Minute this week and next with one segment from each year. In this segment from 2014, Luis Zayas, Dean and Robert Lee Sutherland Chair in Mental Health and Social Policy at the University of Texas at Austin, delved into why one segment of the population commits suicide more than any other: Hispanic teens. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
