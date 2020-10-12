Academic Minute
Theories of Time Travel

We’re celebrating a decade of the Academic Minute this week with one segment from each year. In this segment from 2015, Ron Mallett, research professor of physics at the University of Connecticut, inspired us by studying time travel. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

 

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

What a second Trump term would bring higher education

Following student's death, Appalachian State University wrestles with uncertainty, fear and keeping

Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order

Allegheny kicks off new marketing campaign

Davidson College gives students surprise day off after fall break canceled

COVID-Positive Staff Named in Email

The Department of Education's ill-conceived investigation of Princeton University is part of a broad

COVID round-up: Survey of presidents looks at financial and other challenges

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Back to Top