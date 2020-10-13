Academic Minute
Diversifying Your Microbiome

We’re celebrating a decade of the Academic Minute this week with one segment from each year. In this segment from 2016, Jack Gilbert, professor in the department of surgery at the University of Chicago, detailed the importance of diversifying your microbiome. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

