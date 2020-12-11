Academic Minute
Taking the Video Out of Video Games

Video games aren’t only for those with eyesight. In today's Academic Minute, part of Cornell University Week, Andrew Campana explains how communities of blind and low-vision players stay in the game. Campana is an assistant professor of Asian studies. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

 

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

