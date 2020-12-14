Academic Minute
Monuments

Debate over monuments in the U.S. is ongoing. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Janet Donohoe examines the role monuments play in a society. Donohoe is dean of the Honors College and a professor of philosophy in the College of Arts at West Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

