Ep. 34: Serving Working Students With Innovation and Agility

This episode features leaders from Purdue Global University and Broward College in Florida, two institutions that are focused on offering credentials that work for under-served student groups, including students who hold down jobs while pursuing credentials

Gregory Adam Haile, Broward's president, talked about the college's work to add short-term credentials that are stackable and feature embedded professional certifications. He also talked about how the college travels into its community to help find students who may not be interested in pursuing a degree right now.

We also spoke with Frank Dooley, chancellor of Purdue Global University, an online, public institution that enrolls roughly 36,000 students, 70 percent of whom are eligible to receive federal Pell Grants. Dooley talked about Purdue Global's philosophy on growth and how to be nimble to better meet the demands of students and employers.

This episode is sponsored by TimelyMD, a telehealth provider whose mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. With immediate medical care, scheduled and on-demand counseling, psychiatry and health coaching services, TimelyMD partners with institutions to empower students to thrive in all aspects of their lives. Learn more at timely.md.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

More Episodes

Ep. 33: Expanding Online Through Partnerships

Many colleges and universities have partnered with ed tech companies to help expand their online offerings. This episode looks at two different approaches to partnering online.

Ep. 32: Student Wellbeing During the Fall Term

Many colleges and universities wrapped up their fall terms before Thanksgiving. We spoke with officials from two institutions -- Paul Quinn College and the University of Notre Dame -- about their efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of students this fall.

Ep. 31: Cal State's Next Chancellor

Joseph I. Castro, Fresno State's president, will become chancellor of the California State University System in January. The system is one of the nation's largest, enrolling roughly 500,000 students across 23 campuses.

Ep. 30: The Pandemic and College Athletics

This year has been filled with challenges for college athletics, as programs wrestle with safety protocols, COVID-19 outbreaks, game cancellations and the elimination of some team sports amid widespread financial pain.

Ep. 29: Next Steps for Competency-Based Education

Some experts think competency-based learning could get a boost amid the pandemic, in part because of the flexibility CBE programs offer to students.

Ep. 28: Student Anxiety and Career Exploration

A growing body of evidence finds high student anxiety and uncertainty about what comes after college.

Ep. 27: The State of Student Transfer

Student transfer is down this fall, with new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center showing the anticipated influx of students transferring to community colleges from four-year institutions didn't happen.

Ep. 26: Financing Career College Pathways

As higher education faces a potential exodus of students -- particularly lower-income students who attend community colleges -- what role could creative financing play in helping students bridge the gap from college to a career?

Ep. 25: Anxiety and Isolation Among College Students

A growing body of research has shown that anxiety and mental health issues have become primary concerns for college students.

Ep. 24: Federal Policy and Part-Time Students

Amid fears about a possible exodus of lower-income students from postsecondary education, and community colleges in particular, what can policymakers do to help vulnerable students stay on track?

Pages

Topics

Popular Right Now

U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants

What do new projections of high school graduates mean for colleges and universities?

'Draconian' contract proposals in Connecticut

More high school graduates through 2025, but pool still shrinks afterward

Guest Post: The Strange Case of the Exploding Student Workload | Just Visiting

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Study: The ABCs of advising are listen, respect, care

College of Saint Rose, U of Evansville and Marquette see severe cuts proposed

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Back to Top