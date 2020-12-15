Academic Minute
Male Veterans as Nurses

Veterans are in need of employment upon returning home or exiting the service. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Kelly Dyar looks at one way to get them employed. Dyar is an assistant professor of nursing at West Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

What do new projections of high school graduates mean for colleges and universities?

More high school graduates through 2025, but pool still shrinks afterward

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants

Hampton President to Retire After 43 Years

Guest Post: The Strange Case of the Exploding Student Workload | Just Visiting

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Academic libraries will change in significant ways as a result of the pandemic (opinion)

Back to Top