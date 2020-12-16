Academic Minute
Art and Social Advocacy

How can women reclaim their power after trauma? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Nisha Gupta shows how art can be a healing tool. Gupta is an assistant professor of psychology at West Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

