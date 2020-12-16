The Pulse
The Pulse: Bridgette Gray of Per Scholas

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Bridgette Gray, chief impact officer of Per Scholas, a nonprofit skills training organization that provides tuition-free courses. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, The Pulse's host, Gray discusses efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in technology fields, among other topics.

