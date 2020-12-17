Academic Minute
Black Men and STEM Careers

Race-related stereotypes can push Black men away from STEM careers. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Christopher Jett explores how the persistence of Black men in STEM can help them thrive in the future. Jett is an associate professor of mathematics at West Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Essay on Dr. Jill Biden Prompts Uproar

Global Citizenship – What Are We Talking About and Why Does It Matter? | GlobalHigherEd

MacKenzie Scott Gives Away $4.2 Billion, and Colleges Rejoice

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants

New study says trigger warnings are useless. Does that mean they should be abandoned?

How lenient, or not, should professors be with students right now?

Back to Top