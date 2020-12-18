Academic Minute
Second-Year Experiences for Underrepresented Students

Freshman year can be tough for students, but what about the second year? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Dena Kniess explores this question through underrepresented populations on campus. Kniess is an assistant professor in the department of communication sciences at West Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

