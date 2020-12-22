Academic Minute
Poe in His Right Mind

Are highly creative people more prone to madness? In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University Kokomo's Mark Canada explores the brain to find out. Canada is a professor of English at Indiana Kokomo. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

