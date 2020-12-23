Academic Minute
Managerialism

Do for-profit values have a place in nonprofit work? In today's Academic Minute, Touro College's Jennifer Zelnick examines this question. Zelnick is a professor and social welfare policy chair at the Touro Graduate School of Social Work. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Congressional agreement on COVID-19 would give higher ed $23 billion

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Retracting a bad take on female mentorship

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

How graduate students can demonstrate a commitment to diversity in job interviews (essay)

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Back to Top