Academic Minute
Neuromorphic Computers

Computers use a big chunk of the world’s energy. In today's Academic Minute, the University of California, San Diego's Alex Frano uses the human brain as inspiration for the next wave of technology. Frano is an , assistant professor of physics at UCSD. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

Congressional agreement on COVID-19 would give higher ed $23 billion

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Retracting a bad take on female mentorship

7 Apps for Cataloguing Your Home Library | GradHacker

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants

Back to Top