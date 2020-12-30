Ep. 35: The Year in Review

This episode looks back at 2020 and the podcast's eight months of discussions about the impact of the pandemic on higher education and vulnerable college students.

Erin Hennessy, a vice president at TVP Communications, joined us to talk about what we learned during this unprecedented year. The episode also features portions of interviews from the previous 34 episodes, including discussions about the pivot to distance education, the difference between "toxic positivity" and trying to be hopeful, the enrollment hit felt to the industry (particularly community colleges) and how the pandemic exposed and exacerbated pre-existing problems in higher ed.

Thanks for listening to The Key's inaugural season. Happy New Year.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

More Episodes

Ep. 34: Serving Working Students With Innovation and Agility

This episode features leaders from Purdue University Global and Broward College in Florida, two institutions that are focused on offering credentials that work for under-served student groups, including students who hold down jobs while pursuing credentials

Ep. 33: Expanding Online Through Partnerships

Many colleges and universities have partnered with ed tech companies to help expand their online offerings. This episode looks at two different approaches to partnering online.

Ep. 32: Student Wellbeing During the Fall Term

Many colleges and universities wrapped up their fall terms before Thanksgiving. We spoke with officials from two institutions -- Paul Quinn College and the University of Notre Dame -- about their efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of students this fall.

Ep. 31: Cal State's Next Chancellor

Joseph I. Castro, Fresno State's president, will become chancellor of the California State University System in January. The system is one of the nation's largest, enrolling roughly 500,000 students across 23 campuses.

Ep. 30: The Pandemic and College Athletics

This year has been filled with challenges for college athletics, as programs wrestle with safety protocols, COVID-19 outbreaks, game cancellations and the elimination of some team sports amid widespread financial pain.

Ep. 29: Next Steps for Competency-Based Education

Some experts think competency-based learning could get a boost amid the pandemic, in part because of the flexibility CBE programs offer to students.

Ep. 28: Student Anxiety and Career Exploration

A growing body of evidence finds high student anxiety and uncertainty about what comes after college.

Ep. 27: The State of Student Transfer

Student transfer is down this fall, with new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center showing the anticipated influx of students transferring to community colleges from four-year institutions didn't happen.

Ep. 26: Financing Career College Pathways

As higher education faces a potential exodus of students -- particularly lower-income students who attend community colleges -- what role could creative financing play in helping students bridge the gap from college to a career?

Ep. 25: Anxiety and Isolation Among College Students

A growing body of research has shown that anxiety and mental health issues have become primary concerns for college students.

Pages

Topics

Popular Right Now

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

More allegations of racial fraud in academe

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Teaching students to think critically (opinion)

Back to Top