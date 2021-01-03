Academic Minute
This is Best of Week on The Academic Minute. For the Best Education Segment Award: Laurie Grobman, professor of English and women’s studies at Pennsylvania State University's Berks Campus, determined that skills acquired in the humanities will become more important for businesses in our changing world. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

