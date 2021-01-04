Academic Minute
Reducing Stereotypes, Prejudice and Stigma

Interactions with those we dislike or ignore could have important ramifications for the future. In today's Academic Minute, part of Misericordia University Week, Alicia Nordstrom details how one project is doing just that. Nordstrom is a professor of psychology at Misericordia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

