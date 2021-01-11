Academic Minute
Monitoring Employee Health Data

Your health is now more important than ever to your employer. In today's Academic Minute, part of Bentley University Week, Elizabeth Brown details what this means for employees' privacy rights. Brown is an associate professor of law at Bentley. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

