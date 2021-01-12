Academic Minute
Pharmaceutical Company Profitability

Drug companies seem to be making a lot of profit, but are they? In today's Academic Minute, part of Bentley University Week, Fred Ledley finds out. Ledley is a professor of natural and applied sciences at Bentley. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

