Academic Minute
Microplastics

There’s even more plastic in the ocean than we think. In today's Academic Minute, part of Bentley University Week, Betsy Stoner details how microplastics are affecting our seas. Stoner is an assistant professor of natural and applied sciences at Bentley. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

Education Department releases billions in aid to colleges

Chapman professor who spoke at Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally retires

Ph.D. graduates of British university complain about dissertations published by Amazon

MIT Professor Arrested on Charges of Grant Fraud

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Complaints about professors' protected speech turned into investigations into their classroom conduc

Professor Fired for Classroom Conduct Following Racist Posts

Back to Top