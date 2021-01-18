Academic Minute
Labor/Management Partnerships

How do we bridge the gap between labor and management? In today's Academic Minute, Weill Cornell Medical School's Marie Rudden looks to answer this question. Rudden is a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

