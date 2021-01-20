Academic Minute
Future of Cities

What will cities look like in the future? In today's Academic Minute, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Alexandros Tsamis looks at a post-COVID-19 urban environment. Tsamis is an assistant professor of architecture at RPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.64 MB)

