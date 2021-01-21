Academic Minute
Oxytocin, Part 1

Which regions of the brain affect the social behavior of your species? In today's Academic Minute, part one of two of our Oxytocin Series, Utah State University's Sara Freeman goes inside to find out. Freeman is an assistant professor in the biology department at Utah State. A transcript of our podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.64 MB)

