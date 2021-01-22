Academic Minute
Oxytocin, Part 2

Can this hormone help those with autism spectrum disorder? In today's Academic Minute, part two of our Oxytocin Series, Utah State University's Sara Freeman studies the human brain to find out. Freeman is an assistant professor in the biology department at Utah State. A transcript of our podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Biden takes action on immigration on day one

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Oregon says professor must drop her pay discrimination claims if she wants to retire

N.J. University Could Cut 26% of Full-Time Faculty Amid Budget Woes

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Firing professors in Kansas just got a lot easier

Biden orders more guidance on college reopening decisions

Historians: Trump administration's report on U.S. history belongs in the trash

Biden faces Title IX battle complicated by politics and his own history

Back to Top